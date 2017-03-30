Story highlights New portraits are a bid to increase diversity of honorees

(CNN) A new series of portraits celebrating women and ethnic minorities will soon adorn the walls of Oxford University.

Over 20 new portraits -- a mix of paintings and photographs -- were commissioned in a bid to diversify the range of alumni and staff currently on display in public spaces around the university's campuses.

"We're not taking down a single portrait," Trudy Coe, Oxford University's Head of the Equality and Diversity Unit, told CNN. "We recognize the huge achievements previously at Oxford but want to supplement that and better reflect our current diversity -- people like them who have gone on to great things."

The mostly-female series will include people with disabilities, gays, lesbians, and ethnic minorities, as well as several prominent men.

"I think it shows that visibly the landscape (of the university) is very different," Coe added. "One in four students is now a student of color, and while we've had a lot of students of color for a long time, it wouldn't have been one in four." There has also been a demographic shift in terms of more women and people with disabilities attending the university, Coe added.

A painting of Marie Tidball, a prominent British lawyer and disability rights campaigner.

