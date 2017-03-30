Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, March 30

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 5:21 PM ET, Thu March 30, 2017

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill to repeal the state's controversial bathroom law.
-- A senior White House official left today, the second departure within the first months of the administration.
-- Russian operatives have been active in US politics as recently as this week, according to testimony given at the Senate hearing on Russian meddling.
    -- Trump said in a tweet "we must fight" the Freedom Caucus and Democrats. Paul Ryan echoed the President when he said he doesn't want to work with Democrats on health care.
    -- Congress could kill state retirement plans.
    -- Good news for the Twitterverse: Handles will no longer count toward the 140 character limit.
    -- Watch how meditating can help you live to 100.
    -- Meet Brie-Oncé.