(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill to repeal the state's controversial bathroom law.
-- A senior White House official left today, the second departure within the first months of the administration.
-- Russian operatives have been active in US politics as recently as this week, according to testimony given at the Senate hearing on Russian meddling.
-- Trump said in a tweet "we must fight" the Freedom Caucus and Democrats. Paul Ryan echoed the President when he said he doesn't want to work with Democrats on health care.
-- Congress could kill state retirement plans.
-- Good news for the Twitterverse: Handles will no longer count toward the 140 character limit.
-- Watch how meditating can help you live to 100.
-- Meet Brie-Oncé.