One-time powerful Brazilian lawmaker sentenced to 15 years

Story highlights Sentence part of sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption probe

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate make up Brazil's Congress.

(CNN) Eduardo Cunha, the former speaker of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after being found guilty of corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

The sentence was handed down Thursday by Sergio Moro, the federal judge who is leading Brazil's massive "Operation Car Wash" corruption investigation.

The ongoing federal probe centers on the the illegal operations of state petroleum company Petrobras. As part of the scheme, construction companies paid huge kickbacks to Petrobras executives and politicians in exchange for lucrative contracts. Cunha was found guilty of receiving up to $1.5 million dollars in bribes from Petrobras.

The fallout from "Operation Car Wash" has engulfed dozens of Brazil's leading business leaders and politicians.

Leading voice in Rousseff's impeachment