Breaking News

NASA just made thousands of aerial images of Africa available to the public

By Phoebe Parke, CNN

Updated 1:16 PM ET, Thu March 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The pyramids at Giza can be seen in the center of this image taken from the International Space Station in 2012, with the modern Cairo metropolitan area to the left and the Sahara desert on the right.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Cairo, EgyptThe pyramids at Giza can be seen in the center of this image taken from the International Space Station in 2012, with the modern Cairo metropolitan area to the left and the Sahara desert on the right.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
The Sierra Leone river, captured in 2014 by the NASA Terra spacecraft.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
River, Sierra LeoneThe Sierra Leone river, captured in 2014 by the NASA Terra spacecraft.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
A crew member on the International Space Station captured this image of Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, covered in snow and ice in 2007.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Mount Kilimanjaro, TanzaniaA crew member on the International Space Station captured this image of Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, covered in snow and ice in 2007.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
The Richat Structure, a geographical feature in the Sahara, is pictured in 1993 sitting in the Gres de Chinguetti Plateau in central Mauritania, northwest Africa.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Gres de Chinguetti Plateau, MauritaniaThe Richat Structure, a geographical feature in the Sahara, is pictured in 1993 sitting in the Gres de Chinguetti Plateau in central Mauritania, northwest Africa.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
The ancient city of Carthage in Tunisia is pictured here, as photographed by a crew member on the International Space Station in 2006.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Carthage, TunisiaThe ancient city of Carthage in Tunisia is pictured here, as photographed by a crew member on the International Space Station in 2006.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
This image of the Tibesti Mountains, Chad, was taken in 1997. The squid-like shape the lava made as it flowed down the flanks of the Pic Tousside provided astronauts with a visual marker as they flew across northern Africa.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Tibesti Mountains, ChadThis image of the Tibesti Mountains, Chad, was taken in 1997. The squid-like shape the lava made as it flowed down the flanks of the Pic Tousside provided astronauts with a visual marker as they flew across northern Africa.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
The Tifernine dunes of east-central Algeria are pictured in this image, captured in 1995. &quot;The dunes lie in a basin of dark-colored rocks heavily cut by winding stream courses (top right),&quot; explains the caption in the Nasa Image and Video Gallery. &quot;Very occasional storms allow the streams to erode the dark rocks and transport the sediment to the basin. Winds then mold the stream sediments into the complex dune shapes so well displayed here.&quot;
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Tifernine dunes, AlgeriaThe Tifernine dunes of east-central Algeria are pictured in this image, captured in 1995. "The dunes lie in a basin of dark-colored rocks heavily cut by winding stream courses (top right)," explains the caption in the Nasa Image and Video Gallery. "Very occasional storms allow the streams to erode the dark rocks and transport the sediment to the basin. Winds then mold the stream sediments into the complex dune shapes so well displayed here."
Hide Caption
7 of 15
This view taken from the International Space Station in 2000 shows Djibouti, the capital city of the country of the same name, in East Africa.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Djibouti, DjiboutiThis view taken from the International Space Station in 2000 shows Djibouti, the capital city of the country of the same name, in East Africa.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
The world&#39;s oldest Christian monastery, in the remote mountainous area of eastern Egypt, can be seen in this image taken in 2010 by NASA Terra spacecraft.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
St. Anthony Monastery, EgyptThe world's oldest Christian monastery, in the remote mountainous area of eastern Egypt, can be seen in this image taken in 2010 by NASA Terra spacecraft.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
This hypersaline lake, called Lake Afrera, is in the Danakil Depression in northern Ethiopia, it can be seen in this image taken by the NASA Terra spacecraft in 2014.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Lake Afrera, Ethiopia This hypersaline lake, called Lake Afrera, is in the Danakil Depression in northern Ethiopia, it can be seen in this image taken by the NASA Terra spacecraft in 2014.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
This image taken from the International Space Station 2009 shows the Betsiboka River in Madagascar.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Betsiboka River, MadagascarThis image taken from the International Space Station 2009 shows the Betsiboka River in Madagascar.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
The swollen Limpopo River was captured by the NASA Terra spacecraft as it flew over South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2013.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Limpopo River, South AfricaThe swollen Limpopo River was captured by the NASA Terra spacecraft as it flew over South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2013.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi is pictured in this Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) image from 2016.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Lilongwe, Malawi Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi is pictured in this Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) image from 2016.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
This radar image from 1999 shows the Atlas mountains and parts of Morocco.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Atlas mountains, MoroccoThis radar image from 1999 shows the Atlas mountains and parts of Morocco.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Winds moving north caused the deep red dunes that can be seen in this image of the Sossus Vlei clay pan in Namibia, taken by an astronaut in 2001.
Photos: Africa from the air, captured by NASA
Sossus Vlei, NamibiaWinds moving north caused the deep red dunes that can be seen in this image of the Sossus Vlei clay pan in Namibia, taken by an astronaut in 2001.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
NASA pyramidsNASA Sierra LeoneNASA TanzaniaNASA MauritaniaNASA TunisiaNASA Chad NASA AlgeriaNASA DjiboutiNASA St Anthony Monastery EgyptNASA EthiopiaNASA MadagascarNASA MozambiqueNASA MalawiNASA MoroccoNASA Namibia

Story highlights

  • NASA makes new aerial images of Africa available to the public

(CNN)On the ground in Cairo you might get distracted by the papyrus sellers or a view of the pyramids, but from above the city looks totally different.

Something we can now see for ourselves thanks to a new public image, video and audio online library launched by NASA that features over 140,000 items from all over this planet, and beyond.
Related: Drones capture Ghana like you've never seen it before
    This radar image from 1999 shows the Atlas mountains and parts of Morocco.
    This radar image from 1999 shows the Atlas mountains and parts of Morocco.
    The material in the database comes from NASA's recent and historic missions, along with captions that allow the public to understand the pieces in their original context, including dates, locations and in some cases, camera information such as which lens was used.
    Related: Portraits of Africa, taken from the sky
    Read More
    NASA is encouraging the public to make use of this resource for their own storytelling by allowing downloads, making images easy to embed and adding caption files for videos.