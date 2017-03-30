The perilous road to safety for South Sudan's refugees

South Sudanese refugees arrive in Uganda
A South Sudanese boy carries as they arrive at Palorinya settlements where each family will be given a piece of land for shelter.
A Sudanese boy getting off a truck at Palorinya settlements.
A South Sudanese family moving from Palorinya reception centre, which has a capacity of 3000 people to the Palorinya settlements where each family will be given a piece of land for shelter.
Two South Sudanese men push their bicycles after crossing the border. They've been on the road from Yet to Uganda for a month.
South Sudanese refugees fill jerrycans and other containers with water at the Imvepi Reception Centre, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda.
South Sudanese refugees line up for food at the Imvepi Reception Centre, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda.
South Sudanese refugees waiting to be registered at the Imvepi Reception Centre, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda.
A UNHCR partner speaking with a South Sudanese refugee as he registers a family at the Imvepi Reception Centre, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda.
A South Sudanese refugee carrying a box of kitchen utensils, part of the Core Relief Items refugees are given at the recently established Imvepi settlement, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda.
South Sudanese refugees queuing to be allocated plots at the recently established Imvepi settlement, Arua District, Northern Region, Uganda.
South Sudanese refugees walking down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda.
South Sudanese refugees carrying Core Relief Items walk down a road in Bidibidi refugee settlement, Yumbe District, Northern Region, Uganda.