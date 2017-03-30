The perilous road to safety for South Sudan's refugees

Since July, the influx of South Sudanese in Uganda has increased, causing the main settlements of Bidi-Bidi and Nyumanzi to fill in three months. More than 1.5 million South Sudanese refugees have fled to neighboring countries in the region, and around half are located in Uganda. More than two-thirds of South Sudanese refugees living in Uganda have arrived since the outbreak of violence in Juba in July 2016. Currently, the influx shows little sign of abating, with more than 116,000 South Sudanese refugees having fled to Uganda in 2017 alone.