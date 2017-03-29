12 killed in Texas church bus accident

Story highlights New Braunfels church says bus was returning from a retreat

Scene was gruesome, witness tells CNN affiliate

(CNN) Twelve people aboard a minibus bringing senior churchgoers back from a retreat were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in the Texas Hill Country, officials said.

Three people were injured, including the driver of a pickup that collided with the bus, said Sgt. Conrad Hein with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"It was a really gruesome scene," motorist Rick Ballesteros of Uvalde, who drove up to the crash site, told CNN affiliate KABB

The bus was bringing back congregants of the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels from a retreat, the church said on its Facebook page. The post said there were fatalities, but at that point the church was still waiting on details from authorities.

Church volunteer Lisa Crider said the church doesn't know exactly how many people were on the bus.

Read More