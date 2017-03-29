Story highlights 911 caller: I shot two them; one is still talking

Affidavit: Woman who drove getaway car planned burglary

(CNN) The 911 caller tells an operator that he just shot two people that broke into his house.

One of them is still talking, but he cannot understand what he is saying, the caller tells 911 in recordings that were released Wednesday. "I believe one of them is shot bad" and needs an ambulance, the caller says.

The man speaks calmly but in a soft voice as the operator assesses the situation. The scene unfolded Monday afternoon near Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, after three teens, police said, tried to break into a Wagoner County home. The resident fatally shot all three, authorities said.

The burglars broke in through a back door, and the man on the phone says he shot them with an AR-15. One is in the kitchen, and the other crawled into a bedroom.

A third person fled through the door and ran. "I didn't shoot him," the caller says, though later another suspect is found dead in the driveway.

