NASA's new searchable library lets you get your space fix big time

(CNN) Calling all wannabe astronauts: You can now explore outer space with NASA from the comfort of your own desk chair.

NASA has launched a new library of audio, video, and images of space exploration -- a database with more than 140,000 files from over 60 collections.

The best part? A search engine that lets you flit from celestial wonders to astronaut selfies.

Worried 140,000 isn't enough? It'll will keep getting better.

"It's a living website," NASA said . "New and archival images, video and audio files continually will be added."

Read More