Muslim family's home vandalized; Quran torn, green cards stolen

Story highlights While on vacation, their apartment is burglarized and valuables stolen, including passports

Police have no suspects but are hopeful a number of tips will pan out

(CNN) A Muslim family returned from a weekend getaway to find their home vandalized.

Shoaib and Mahrukh -- who asked to be identified only by their first names -- and their two children were alarmed to find their Alexandria, Virginia, apartment burglarized. Their Quran was torn into pieces, anti-Muslim hate graffiti was written on the wall, and valuables, ranging from their passports with green cards to computers and gold jewelry they had received as wedding gifts, had been stolen.

"We were in pure shock and disbelief," Shoaib said. "I remember thinking when am I going to wake up from this nightmare."

The family, who immigrated from Pakistan last year, had been visiting relatives in New York when they learned what had happened.

A torn Quran was found in the looted apartment

According to the Fairfax County Police Department report, a maintenance employee entered the apartment to do work while the family was away and found it in disarray. It was broken into sometime between March 24 and March 27.

Read More