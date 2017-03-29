Story highlights Holocaust survivor gives an impassioned speech during an immigration forum in Sacramento, California

He says he sees a parallel between deportations and what he went through with his family when he was a child

(CNN) It was Bernard Marks' turn to comment at an immigration forum in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday night. The 87-year-old approached the microphone wearing a sticker that read "Keep American families together" and read from a piece of paper:

"When I was a little boy in Poland, for no other reason but for being Jewish, I was hauled off by the Nazis. And for no other reason I was picked up and separated from my family, who was exterminated in Auschwitz," Marks said, directing his words at Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

Marks finished by telling Jones, "Don't forget, history is not on your side."

The impassioned speech lasted only a couple of minutes, but his words were received with an outburst of applause and cheering from the attendees -- and have resonated across the country.

The event was hosted by Jones, who invited Thomas Homan, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to discuss the sheriff's department's priorities regarding immigration enforcement.

