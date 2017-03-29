DREAMer to be released after 6 weeks in ICE custody

Story highlights Legal team says Daniel Ramirez Medina to be released Wednesday

Case raised concern from groups about whether DREAMers could be deported

(CNN) Daniel Ramirez Medina, whose immigration case drew widespread attention, will be released Wednesday, said his legal team.

Immigration Judge John Odell granted bond for Ramirez, who has been in custody since early February, a spokesperson from Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Ramirez, 23, testified for about 40 minutes during an immigration bond hearing on Tuesday and is expected to post $15,000 bond sometime before his release on Wednesday, said Manny Rivera, the spokesman for his legal team.

Attorneys for Daniel Ramirez Medina have sought his release since his arrest in early February.

Ramirez' case rattled immigrant rights groups , which have been increasingly nervous about President Donald Trump's immigration policy including its impact on DREAMers.

The Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, or DREAM Act, was first introduced in 2001 and had been reintroduced in Congress several times, but failed to pass. The bill aimed to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented children who grew up in the United States.