DREAMer to be released after 6 weeks in ICE custody

Story highlights Legal team says Daniel Ramirez Medina to be released Wednesday

Case raised concern from groups about whether DREAMers could be deported

(CNN) Daniel Ramirez Medina, whose immigration case drew widespread attention, will be released Wednesday, said his legal team.

Immigration Judge John Odell granted bond for Ramirez, who has been in custody since early February, a spokesperson from Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Ramirez, 23, testified for about 40 minutes during an immigration bond hearing on Tuesday and is expected to post $15,000 bond sometime before his release on Wednesday, said Manny Rivera, the spokesman for his legal team.

Attorneys for Daniel Ramirez Medina have sought his release since his arrest in early February.

Ramirez' case rattled immigrant rights groups , which have been increasingly nervous about President Donald Trump's immigration policy including its impact on DREAMers.

DREAMers are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and can apply to stay in the country as long as they pass background checks. The program established by Obama's executive order in 2012 is called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA