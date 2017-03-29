Story highlights Daniel Ramirez Medina had been in ICE custody since his arrest in February

His arrest raised alarm among immigrant groups because he had been granted deferred action and employment authorization

(CNN) Daniel Ramirez Medina, an undocumented immigrant whose arrest drew national attention, was released Wednesday from a detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

"I'm very grateful for all the people who supported me," Ramirez told reporters in Spanish just minutes after his release.

Ramirez, 23, was released after posting a $15,000 bond, his legal team said.

His arrest in February raised alarm among immigrant groups because Ramirez is a Dreamer, an undocumented immigrant who was brought to the United States as a child. That group was considered a lower priority for arrest and deportation during the Obama administration.

Authorities say that Ramirez's parents brought him to the United States from Mexico illegally when he was 7. He had been granted deferred action and employment authorization twice under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, according his attorneys.