Story highlights Bill Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly were found guilty in November

Prosecutors say the two closed lanes of a bridge as political retribution

(CNN) Two former officials linked to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's office were sentenced Wednesday in the Bridgegate case for using their power to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge in 2013 in an act of political revenge.

Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Wednesday, and Bridget Anne Kelly, former deputy chief of staff in Christie's office, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Both also received a year of supervised release, 500 hours of community service, and fines.

In her sentencing of Baroni, Judge Susan Wigenton called the crimes "an outrageous abuse of power." During Kelly's sentencing, Wigenton said the case "culminates another unfortunate chapter in the history of New Jersey.

"It is very clear to me that the culture in Trenton was, if you aren't with us, you're against us," Wigenton said.

