Bridgegate crimes get New Jersey official 2 years in prison

Story highlights Bill Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly were found guilty in November

Prosecutors say the two closed lanes of a bridge as part of a deliberate effort to punish a political foe

(CNN) Two former officials linked to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's office are being sentenced Wednesday in the Bridgegate case for using their power to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge in 2013 in an act of political revenge.

Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority, was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Wednesday. He was also sentenced to a year of supervised release, 500 hours of community service, a $7,500 fine, and he will not be allowed to be employed by a government entity.

"I let the people in Fort Lee down," Baroni said in federal court in Newark.

In her sentencing, Judge Susan Wigenton called the crimes "an outrageous abuse of power."

Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly, former deputy chief of staff for legislative and intergovernmental affairs in Christie's office, were found guilty on seven counts in November, including conspiracy, fraud and civil rights deprivation.

Read More