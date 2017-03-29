American Airlines co-pilot dies during landing in New Mexico

Seattle (CNN) An American Airlines first officer died Wednesday after becoming incapacitated during the last phases of landing at Albuquerque, New Mexico.

American Airlines Flight 1353, a Boeing 737-800 flying from Dallas-Fort Worth to Albuquerque, was 2 miles from landing when the captain declared an emergency, citing "a medical issue" aboard, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman.

American identified the first officer aboard flight 1353 as William "Mike" Grubbs.

The aircraft landed safely at 3:33 p.m., according to Flightaware, and taxied to the gate, where it was met by paramedics, said Daniel Jiron, spokesman for Albuquerque International Sunport. Two people familiar with the incident said CPR was performed for 35 to 40 minutes before the first officer was pronounced dead.

The airline said in a statement that it "is deeply saddened" by Grubbs' passing. "We are taking care of First Officer Grubbs' family and colleagues, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

