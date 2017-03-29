Story highlights Sharapova can return to action on April 26

Russian banned for 15 months for doping

She says she has her "day job back"

(CNN) It is a sporting return which has generated mixed reactions, but as Maria Sharapova prepares for her first competitive match following a doping ban the five-time grand slam champion says she feels vindicated and empowered.

The 29-year-old Russian was suspended last June after testing positive for meldonium, an over-the-counter heart medication commonly used in countries formerly comprising the Soviet Union.

Initially barred for two years, her ban was cut to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport who said in its ruling it did not believe the player was an "intentional doper."

Sharapova, who is scheduled to play in April's Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, said she had "fought hard for the truth."

"Although I'm at a stage or age in my career where you're closer to the end than your beginning, you always want to end a chapter in your life on your own terms, in your own voice," she told the ANA Inspiring Women in Sports conference.

Read More