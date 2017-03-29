Story highlights Rep. Beto O'Rourke is signaling plans to run for US Senate seat held by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

Rep. Joaquin Castro is also mulling a bid in the Democratic primary

(CNN) Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, signaled that he's planning to challenge Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday, setting up a longshot bid against the former Republican presidential candidate seeking re-election in 2018.

"I think that national profile highlights the fact that he's been running for president for four years while he should have been serving the people in Texas," O'Rourke said about Cruz on Wednesday.

O'Rourke was careful not to make an official declaration in a hallway outside the House floor, but he urged reporters to cover an event later in the week, saying, "I'm going to make an announcement Friday in El Paso about my decision, and I owe it to the people there that I represent and serve to tell them in person."

He repeatedly declined to say that a Houston Chronicle report that he was running against Cruz was wrong, saying he hadn't read it.

Instead, he touted his record in his first congressional run in 2012 when he was an underdog against then-Rep. Silvestre Reyes, a Democrat.

Read More