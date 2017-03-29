Russian dressing is actually from Nashua, New Hampshire

Story highlights
- Sean Spicer brought it up during Tuesday's briefing
- The origins of its Moscow moniker are not certain
(CNN)The White House press secretary tried to twist a cap on reporters' questions Tuesday about the Trump team's alleged ties to the Kremlin.
"If the President puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russia connection," Sean Spicer said.
Thing is, Russian dressing isn't Russian. (Also, it's really not for salads, but more of a sandwich spread -- usually a Reuben.)
The mayo and ketchup concoction -- often dressed up with horseradish and spices -- was created in Nashua, New Hampshire.
It was grocer James E. Colburn who invented the spread in 1924, according to "New Hampshire Resources, Attractions and Its People, a History," by Hobart Pillsbury. The Washington Post cites the 1927 text, which says Colburn sold the condiment to "retailers and hotels across the country, earning 'wealth on which he was enabled to retire.'"
So what's with the Russian connection? Some say it's because Colburn liked to mix in caviar, or perhaps because it sometimes was added to the Russian-inspired Salad Olivier.