Russian dressing is actually from Nashua, New Hampshire

Story highlights Sean Spicer brought it up during Tuesday's briefing

The origins of its Moscow moniker are not certain

(CNN) The White House press secretary tried to twist a cap on reporters' questions Tuesday about the Trump team's alleged ties to the Kremlin.

"If the President puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that's a Russia connection," Sean Spicer said.

Thing is, Russian dressing isn't Russian. (Also, it's really not for salads, but more of a sandwich spread -- usually a Reuben.)

Russian dressing typically is served with corned beef, Swiss and sauerkraut on a Reuben sandwich.

The mayo and ketchup concoction -- often dressed up with horseradish and spices -- was created in Nashua, New Hampshire

It was grocer James E. Colburn who invented the spread in 1924, according to "New Hampshire Resources, Attractions and Its People, a History," by Hobart Pillsbury. The Washington Post cites the 1927 text , which says Colburn sold the condiment to "retailers and hotels across the country, earning 'wealth on which he was enabled to retire.'"

Read More