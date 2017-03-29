Newt Gingrich's advice to Republicans on health care: be bipartisan

(CNN) Newt Gingrich is sending this warning to fellow Republicans on the GOP's next attempt to change the health care system: It must be bipartisan.

The former House speaker, who has advised President Donald Trump in an informal capacity including during the election, said Tuesday that any health care bill must garner support from Democrats.

"Take a deep breath, slow down, go to the country, design a bill that does not try to get through the Senate through reconciliation and develop ideas strong enough that they're actually in a position to cross-pressure Democrats into voting for it," Gingrich told CNN in a phone interview.

"If they can't produce a bill good enough that in North Dakota, (Democratic Sen. Heidi) Heitkamp decides she has to vote for it, they need to ask: Why are they moving the bill?"

Gingrich was referring to the budget reconciliation process -- the vehicle that Republicans tried to use to to repeal and replace Obamacare. The bill only required a simple majority of votes, or 51, in the Senate, meaning it could go through the upper chamber without any Democratic support.

