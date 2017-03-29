Melania Trump highlights women's empowerment in keynote speech

Story highlights Her next major event is the Easter egg roll

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity in rare remarks Wednesday morning at the State Department.

"As leaders, we must continue to work towards gender empowerment and respect for people from all backgrounds and ethnicities, remembering always that we are all members of one race, the human race. Each one of us is uniquely different," Trump said, honoring 12 women at the 2017 Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards.

The awards honor women across the globe who have overcome injustice -- from domestic violence to environmental disaster to gender bias to acid attacks -- and gone on to transform their societies, often in the face of personal danger.

"We must continue once again to shine a light on the horrendous atrocities taking place around the corner and around the globe," Trump said. "We must continue to fight injustice in all its forms, in whatever scale or shape it takes in our lives. Together, we must declare that the era of allowing brutality against women and children is over."

Trump did not mention her husband or his administration during her 10-minute remarks.

