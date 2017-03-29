Breaking News

Melania Trump highlights women's empowerment in keynote speech

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 12:17 PM ET, Wed March 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Melania Trump: US must send clear message
Melania Trump: US must send clear message

    JUST WATCHED

    Melania Trump: US must send clear message

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Melania Trump: US must send clear message 01:13

Story highlights

  • Her next major event is the Easter egg roll
  • She is currently living in New York City

Washington (CNN)First lady Melania Trump called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity in rare remarks Wednesday morning at the State Department.

"As leaders, we must continue to work towards gender empowerment and respect for people from all backgrounds and ethnicities, remembering always that we are all members of one race, the human race. Each one of us is uniquely different," Trump said, honoring 12 women at the 2017 Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards.
The awards honor women across the globe who have overcome injustice -- from domestic violence to environmental disaster to gender bias to acid attacks -- and gone on to transform their societies, often in the face of personal danger.
    Melania Trump hires communications director
    Melania Trump hires communications director
    "We must continue once again to shine a light on the horrendous atrocities taking place around the corner and around the globe," Trump said. "We must continue to fight injustice in all its forms, in whatever scale or shape it takes in our lives. Together, we must declare that the era of allowing brutality against women and children is over."
    Trump did not mention her husband or his administration during her 10-minute remarks.
    Read More
    She personally handed out the 12 awards and many recipients got emotional upon being honored.
    "Their lives remind us of the boundless capacity of the human spirit when guided by moral clarity and desire to do good," she said of the honorees, encouraging those in the audience to consider what it would be like to experience the adversity they were each able to overcome.
    "Ask yourself if you would have the fortitude of spirit, the courage of your convictions, and the enormous inner strength required to stand up and fight against such odds," Trump said.
    The Twitter account of first lady Melania Trump posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. &quot;Honoring children #worldbookday,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/837417717133111297&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the tweet said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Twitter account of first lady Melania Trump posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    Trump, bottom right, arrives at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/gallery/trump-joint-address-congress/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a joint session of Congress&lt;/a&gt; to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump, bottom right, arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/18/politics/donald-trump-florida-campaign-rally/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a rally in Melbourne, Florida,&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, February 18.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/14/politics/trump-israel-netanyahu-washington-visit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington&lt;/a&gt; to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/11/politics/melania-trump-akie-abe-garden-tour-florida/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens&lt;/a&gt; in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump&#39;s first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    The first lady leaves the President&#39;s Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    01 melania trump book day 030201 Melania Trump 022802 Melania Trump 021804 Melania Trump 021503 Melania Trump 021507 Melania Trump06 Melania Trump05 Melania Trump04 Melania Trump03 Melania Trump02 Melania Trumpcnnee trump melania donald baile inaugural washington toma posesion01 Melania Trump
    She called for US and international communities to "remain vigilant against injustice in all its many forms."
    During the campaign, Trump said she would seek to champion combating cyberbullying as first lady. More recently, she has identified women's empowerment as a key platform for her East Wing.
    Her staff is slowly coming together -- on Monday, it was announced that Stephanie Grisham would serve as her communications director, joining chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds and social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Lloyd.
    Trump, who is living in New York with son Barron, 11, was on hand Tuesday evening to host a reception with senators and spouses. She is expected to make her move to Washington at the conclusion of the school year.
    Her next major White House event will be the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn next month.