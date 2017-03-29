Mike Huckabee on intelligence leaks: 'Is that not treason?'

Story highlights "Is that not treason, when you work against your own government?" Huckabee said.

(CNN) Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Tuesday that leakers in the intelligence community are guilty of treason.

"I don't understand why there isn't a great outrage over the leaking of information out of the highest levels of US intelligence," Huckabee, whose daughter is an aide to President Donald Trump, told radio host Laura Ingraham.

Huckabee continued, "This is of grave concern, because if people who are supposed to be guarding our secrets are letting them go -- Laura, I hate to use this word, but I don't know what else to use -- is that not treason? Is that not treason, when you work against your own government?"

The former governor also criticized Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham for comparing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes to Inspector Clouseau from the Pink Panther.

"I'm very disappointed in Lindsey," Huckabee said. "I sometimes wonder what uniform he puts on each morning when goes out to the field to play, and I'm not just talking about the partisan uniform."

