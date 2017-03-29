Carly Fiorina: 'Special prosecutor or an independent commission' needed for Russia investigation

Story highlights "We've got to have either a special prosecutor or an independent commission," Fiorina said.

(CNN) Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said Wednesday that a special prosecutor or independent commission is needed to handle investigations into Russia and the Trump administration.

"We've got to have either a special prosecutor or an independent commission, and that's still the right answer," Fiorina said on the "John Fredericks Show." "And every day that goes by, it becomes clearer it's the right answer because the Democrats will not let this go, and the American people need to be reassured about what actually happened here."

"That's the only way you're gonna get to the bottom of this in a way that everyone trusts," added Fiorina.

In a previous appearance on the show in early March, Fiorina said an investigation needed to be one that "no one can question" but didn't specifically say a special prosecutor was needed.

Fiorina is weighing a bid for the Senate in Virginia in 2018.