Jeb Bush to Trump: 'Stop saying things that aren't true'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump "should stop saying things that aren't true," former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said Tuesday.

Speaking on CBS Miami's "Facing South Florida," Trump's former rival for the GOP nomination told host Jim DeFede that the President's tweets -- and even the President himself -- are "distractions."

"He should stop saying things that aren't true, that are distractions from the task at hand," Bush said. "He's got a lot of work to do, and some of these things -- the wiretapping, all of this stuff -- is a complete distraction that makes it harder to accomplish the things I know he wants to do."

While voicing approval of some of Trump's actions on regulation, the economy and appointees, Bush kept veering back to slam the President's often controversial claims -- most commonly expressed on Twitter -- that have garnered Trump some criticism for failing to adhere strictly to facts.

"He hasn't shifted to being president in the way that people are used to, and I think that's the problem," Bush said. "The strength is he's acted in a good way and lifted people's spirits in terms of economic growth and job creation, but he's a distraction in and of himself."