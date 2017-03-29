Proposed budget cuts for 2017 include AIDS, AmeriCorps programs

Story highlights The recommendations are meeting mixed reactions" among Republicans on Capitol Hill

Democrats are unlikely to support them

(CNN) The Trump administration has given Congress a lengthy list of ways to cut $18 billion from the federal budget this year in an effort to offset its request for additional defense spending.

The document, which follows the administration's call for a $30 billion boost to defense spending and some funds for border security, including the wall, is "a list of suggested spending cuts" for this fiscal year, according to a Republican aide on Capitol Hill.

The recommendations, released earlier this month, are meeting "mixed reactions" among Republicans on Capitol Hill and Democrats are unlikely to support them, making it unlikely the cuts will be enacted as currently proposed.

The largest cuts are proposed to programs related to education, labor and health, according to the document, which was reviewed by CNN and bears the stamp of the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

Many of the proposed cuts are to grant programs, meaning that if enacted, states, universities and non-profit organizations could find themselves seeking additional funds on their own or cutting programs to make up the difference.

