Melania's big day

(CNN) She's rarely seen in public, much less in Washington, so when she is everyone is basically unicorn status. Melania Trump just wrapped a fairly significant speech at the State Department's Women of Courage Awards, where she outlined parts of her burgeoning platform, mainly gender equality and global humanitarianism. "Wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them," she said. Notably, she didn't mention her husband during her speech, not even to make a reference.