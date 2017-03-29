Breaking News

Melania's big day

By Kate Bennett and Hunter Schwarz, CNN

Updated 5:07 PM ET, Wed March 29, 2017

(CNN)She's rarely seen in public, much less in Washington, so when she is everyone is basically unicorn status. Melania Trump just wrapped a fairly significant speech at the State Department's Women of Courage Awards, where she outlined parts of her burgeoning platform, mainly gender equality and global humanitarianism. "Wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them," she said. Notably, she didn't mention her husband during her speech, not even to make a reference.

First Lady Melania Trump honors International Women of Courage during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington, DC, Wednesday.
Assisting Ivanka:

The first daughter has apparently hired an assistant. No official word from the WH just yet, but Bridges Lamar previously worked on the Hill for Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama.

    ScarJo for Mayor?:

    Scarlett Johansson, 32, told "Good Morning America" she's open to running for office when her 2-year-old daughter is older. "I've always been interested in local politics," she said. "Eventually, maybe when my daughter is older and I could totally focus myself on something like that."
    Johansson backed Clinton in 2016, and appeared with other celebrities in a pro-Clinton ad that poked fun at the trope of celebrity advocacy ads, with quick cuts of celebs appearing, one-after-the-other, saying the same word over and over. It was actually pretty funny.
