No, Chelsea Clinton is not running for office ... 'right now'

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 5:17 PM ET, Wed March 29, 2017

Chelsea Clinton finds her voice
Chelsea Clinton finds her voice

    Chelsea Clinton finds her voice

  • Chelsea Clinton tried to put to rest rumors she'll run for public office
  • But she left the door open to a future run

(CNN)Chelsea Clinton, who has drawn attention recently with a more out-spoken social media presence, sought to quash rumors she has plans to run for public office.

"Hi, I'm Chelsea Clinton, and one thing you may not know about me is I am not running for public office. I mean, I just -- no," she said, exasperatedly clapping her hands together, in a video interview with Variety posted Wednesday as part of its "Power of Women" issue.
"I'm constantly surprised by the stories of me running for fill in the blank: Congress, Senate, City Council, the presidency? I really find this all rather hysterical because I've been asked this question a lot throughout my life and the answer has never changed," she said, laughing.
    Chelsea Clinton embraces her Twitter sass
    Chelsea Clinton embraces her Twitter sass
    Clinton, 37, has recently become a more active presence on Twitter, frequently posting commentary on social issues, news of the day and the Trump administration with a distinctive and sometimes sassy voice.
    Despite her dismissal, Clinton did call considering running for office "an important question."
    "The way that we answer that question is, do you have a vision of what you would do with this job, fill in the blank -- for your local school board or to be president. Do you think you have the skills to then hopefully succeed to do what you want to do and do you think that you'd a better job than who is there now?" she said in the interview.
    While she made it clear she doesn't support President Donald Trump, Clinton said she's not the best person to campaign against him in 2020.
    Chelsea Clinton has grown up before the nation and is now embracing a prominent role in her mother&#39;s presidential campaign. She introduced Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28.
    Chelsea Clinton has grown up before the nation and is now embracing a prominent role in her mother's presidential campaign. She introduced Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28.
    Hillary Clinton kisses week-old Chelsea in March 1980. Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas at the time.
    Hillary Clinton kisses week-old Chelsea in March 1980. Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas at the time.
    Chelsea, 6, and her father leave the voting booth after he cast a primary vote in May 1986.
    Chelsea, 6, and her father leave the voting booth after he cast a primary vote in May 1986.
    The Clintons celebrate Bill&#39;s inauguration as governor in September 1991.
    The Clintons celebrate Bill's inauguration as governor in September 1991.
    Chelsea, 12, speaks with her dad before a campaign rally in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in September 1992. He was running for President at the time.
    Chelsea, 12, speaks with her dad before a campaign rally in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in September 1992. He was running for President at the time.
    Chelsea is seen outside her school in Little Rock, Arkansas, in November 1992.
    Chelsea is seen outside her school in Little Rock, Arkansas, in November 1992.
    Hillary Clinton hugs her daughter during a farewell address to the people of Arkansas in January 1993. Their next stop was the White House.
    Hillary Clinton hugs her daughter during a farewell address to the people of Arkansas in January 1993. Their next stop was the White House.
    Chelsea, in the blue, attends a Washington luncheon with a friend in January 1993.
    Chelsea, in the blue, attends a Washington luncheon with a friend in January 1993.
    The Clintons hug after Bill was sworn in as the 42nd President of the United States.
    The Clintons hug after Bill was sworn in as the 42nd President of the United States.
    Chelsea attends soccer practice in Washington in January 1993.
    Chelsea attends soccer practice in Washington in January 1993.
    Chelsea, 13, rehearses in December 1993 before performing in the Washington Ballet&#39;s holiday production of &quot;Nutcracker.&quot;
    Chelsea, 13, rehearses in December 1993 before performing in the Washington Ballet's holiday production of "Nutcracker."
    Chelsea holds the arm of her uncle Roger as the family leaves funeral services for the President&#39;s mother, Virginia Kelley, in January 1994.
    Chelsea holds the arm of her uncle Roger as the family leaves funeral services for the President's mother, Virginia Kelley, in January 1994.
    The Clintons wave to supporters before leaving Little Rock in November 1996. The President had just been re-elected.
    The Clintons wave to supporters before leaving Little Rock in November 1996. The President had just been re-elected.
    Bill Clinton is sworn in for a second term in January 1997.
    Bill Clinton is sworn in for a second term in January 1997.
    The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, on the White House lawn in August 1998.
    The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, on the White House lawn in August 1998.
    Chelsea sits with her future husband, Marc Mezvinsky, in December 1998. He is the son of two former members of Congress.
    Chelsea sits with her future husband, Marc Mezvinsky, in December 1998. He is the son of two former members of Congress.
    Chelsea, as a student at Stanford University, attends a basketball game in Westwood, California, in January 1999.
    Chelsea, as a student at Stanford University, attends a basketball game in Westwood, California, in January 1999.
    Chelsea walks down the steps of a palace in Jodhpur, India, in March 2000. She visited Jodhpur to watch Holi, the Indian festival of colors, during her father&#39;s weeklong tour of South Asia.
    Chelsea walks down the steps of a palace in Jodhpur, India, in March 2000. She visited Jodhpur to watch Holi, the Indian festival of colors, during her father's weeklong tour of South Asia.
    Chelsea and her mother celebrate after Hillary was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2000.
    Chelsea and her mother celebrate after Hillary was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2000.
    Bill Clinton waves after his daughter&#39;s college graduation in June 2001.
    Bill Clinton waves after his daughter's college graduation in June 2001.
    Father and daughter share an emotional moment in November 2004 during opening ceremonies for the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.
    Father and daughter share an emotional moment in November 2004 during opening ceremonies for the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.
    Chelsea hugs her mother, then a presidential candidate, at a rally in New York in February 2008.
    Chelsea hugs her mother, then a presidential candidate, at a rally in New York in February 2008.
    A baby pinches Chelsea&#39;s nose as she and her father visit a rural health-care clinic in Rwanda in August 2008. The former President was visiting Clinton Foundation projects in four African countries.
    A baby pinches Chelsea's nose as she and her father visit a rural health-care clinic in Rwanda in August 2008. The former President was visiting Clinton Foundation projects in four African countries.
    Chelsea does a mic check at the Democratic National Convention in August 2008.
    Chelsea does a mic check at the Democratic National Convention in August 2008.
    Chelsea watches her mother, nominated for secretary of state, testify during her confirmation hearing in January 2009.
    Chelsea watches her mother, nominated for secretary of state, testify during her confirmation hearing in January 2009.
    Chelsea weds Mezvinsky in Rhineback, New York, in July 2010.
    Chelsea weds Mezvinsky in Rhineback, New York, in July 2010.
    Chelsea Clinton, the only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton, speaks in September 2013 during a White House forum to counter wildlife trafficking.
    Chelsea Clinton, the only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton, speaks in September 2013 during a White House forum to counter wildlife trafficking.
    The Clintons and Marc Mezvinsky pose at Radcliffe Square in Oxford, England, where Chelsea graduated with a doctorate degree in international relations from Oxford University in May 2014.
    The Clintons and Marc Mezvinsky pose at Radcliffe Square in Oxford, England, where Chelsea graduated with a doctorate degree in international relations from Oxford University in May 2014.
    Chelsea and her family pose with her newborn baby, Charlotte, in September 2014.
    Chelsea and her family pose with her newborn baby, Charlotte, in September 2014.
    Chelsea appears on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November 2014.
    Chelsea appears on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November 2014.
    Chelsea speaks during the closing session of the Clinton Global Initiative in September 2015.
    Chelsea speaks during the closing session of the Clinton Global Initiative in September 2015.
    Chelsea holds her newborn son, Aidan, at a New York City hospital in June.
    Chelsea holds her newborn son, Aidan, at a New York City hospital in June.
    Chelsea applauds her father as he speaks at the Democratic National Convention.
    Chelsea applauds her father as he speaks at the Democratic National Convention.
    "I love my city councilwoman. She's awesome. I'm obsessed with Tish James, who is our public advocate in NYC. I support our mayor. I love my congresswoman, I support our senators. I clearly do not support the President and certainly hope he's defeated in the next election. But I don't think I'm the best person for that job, so if I support everyone up to that point, I think they're doing a good job, of course the answer is no," she said.
    But in typical Clinton fashion, she didn't exactly close the door on a future campaign. Her mother famously evaded the question in the years leading up to her campaign.
    In 2009, Hillary Clinton said "No" three different times when asked by NBC's Ann Curry "Will you ever run for president again? Yes or No?"
    "I really don't believe that that's something I will do again," she told Barbara Walters in 2012.
    Hillary, Bill and Chelsea Clinton with former New York City Mayor David Dinkins in 1992.
    Five years later, her daughter gave a diplomatic answer, saying: "If someone steps down or something changes, I'll answer those questions at that time. But right now, no, I'm not running for public office ... Period."

    CNN's DJ Judd, Pallavi Reddy, and Mark Preston contributed to this report