GOP congressman: Senate should oversee Russia probe

(CNN) A leading House moderate Republican said the Senate should oversee Congress' investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election.

"What I think should happen right now is the Senate is going to lead this discussion, this investigation on the Russian meddling into the election," Rep. Charlie Dent said Wednesday on CNN's "Newsroom," referring the Senate intelligence committee's probe. "I think that's where it is."

"It is unfortunate we are where we are in the House. It seems like there is not going to be a House report on intelligence, on the Russian meddling, so we have to turn our eyes to the Senate," Dent added.

Key House Democrats have called on Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself from an investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, widening a stunning partisan split over the probe

Nunes had worked closely on the House investigation into ties between top aides to the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russian officials. But the California Republican has been heavily criticized following a visit to the White House grounds one day before going to the President and the public with possible evidence that his transition aides' communications were picked up in surveillance by US intelligence.

