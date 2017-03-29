Police: Driver nearly runs over cops near Capitol; shots fired

Story highlights The incident is being treated as a criminal matter and has no apparent connections to terrorism

Washington (CNN) A woman drove into a vehicle Wednesday morning and nearly ran over Capitol Police officers near the Capitol building, and shots were fired during the incident, authorities said.

The incident is being treated as a criminal matter and has no apparent connections to terrorism, Capitol Police said. There are no reported injuries.

The incident happened on Independence Avenue SW around 9:30 a.m. ET, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers noticed an "erratic driver," and when they attempted to stop her, she made a U-turn in an attempt to flee the scene, Capitol Police spokesman Eva Malecki said.

She "nearly struck" officers and hit one vehicle, causing police to briefly pursue her, Malecki said.

Malecki said "shots were fired" during the attempt to arrest the driver, though she did not provide further details, including who fired the shots. Malecki also did not provide a motive.

