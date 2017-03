Rye calls Walsh a 'bigot' as he says bar was lowered for Obama

(CNN) On Wednesday afternoon former Congressman Joe Walsh asked CNN political commentator Angela Rye one question: "Are you gonna let me speak, or not?"

Rarely one to hold her tongue, Rye quickly snapped back: "Are you going to say something, while your mouth is moving?"

While the Walsh-Rye feud didn't begin on Brooke Baldwin's program , their social media spat reached new, aggressive heights as the pair argued about race and politics.

On "CNN Tonight" Monday evening, during a conversation about the standards for President Donald Trump, Rye commented that President Barack Obama "had to be the next best thing to Jesus."

After watching Rye's remarks, Walsh used his Twitter account to offer a very different view.

