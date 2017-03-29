Schiff says he will meet with Nunes on Thursday

Story highlights Schiff repeated his call for Nunes to step down

He called for Nunes to reschedule a canceled open hearing

Washington (CNN) Rep. Adam Schiff, the leading Democrat on the House intelligence committee, plans to meet with his counterpart Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Thursday.

In an interview on CNN's "The Situation Room" with Wolf Blitzer Wednesday, Schiff described the current status of the committee's investigation into Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election as untenable, and repeated his call for Nunes to step down as the panel's leader.

"We are scheduled to talk tomorrow," Schiff said. "I hope that we can somehow get back on track. ... The chairman is going to have to find a way to lift this cloud."

Schiff and Nunes have grown even more at odds since Nunes admitted this week that he viewed documents on White House grounds that he said showed incidentally collected communications between members of President Donald Trump's transition team and foreign officials. Nunes went on to brief Trump at the White House about the documents, but Schiff said neither he nor anyone else on the committee had been able to view the documents yet, and called into question Nunes' claims.

"I can only conclude that it really doesn't show what it's being purported to show," Schiff said, while acknowledging that he was just speculating since he hasn't seen the documents.

Read More