Stop shaming poor people for being poor

Story highlights Issac Bailey: In theory, there is nothing wrong with limiting how government dollars can be used

But many calling for cuts to things like food stamp programs have been making case with seemingly bad intentions, he says

Issac Bailey has been a journalist in South Carolina for two decades and was most recently the primary columnist for The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) One of the most searing memories from my childhood is the day my mother sent me to the local IGA with a book of food stamps in one hand and a grocery list in the other. Little else I have done in the intervening three decades of life made me feel as much shame as I did that day.

Issac Bailey

Until conservative policymakers understand the depth of that kind of shame -- and its causes -- they will never garner enough support for sensible policies that may improve the lives of the poor and working class, especially those restricting the use of food stamps, which the government has repeatedly rejected.

Even some of the most thoughtful conservatives seem to not get that point, as evidenced by a recent piece in The Washington Post titled, " How liberals undermine the food stamp program ." In it, Charles Lane referenced a November report from the Agriculture Department to argue that though food stamp recipients spend roughly $13 billion a year on junk food with taxpayer dollars, liberals don't want the program reformed, even as it contributes to increasing rates of obesity.

When my face was hot from shame as I stood in line at IGA, I had done nothing wrong; neither had my mother or family. We worked hard, hours on end in tobacco and cucumber fields and doing house renovations to turn our tin can of a trailer into a home, and rebuilding engines to keep our sputtering cars on the road.

We valued education. We practically lived in church. But because we needed help, we were told over and over again -- in messages delivered from the nation's halls of power to our own neighborhoods -- that we were lazy, too dependent upon government handouts and hadn't taken personal responsibility for our lives.