How Congress can fix Internet privacy rule

Matthew Crain is an assistant professor of media studies at Queens College, The City University of New York. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Imagine a book filled with every website you've ever visited. What story would it tell about it you? Would you want some control over who might read it?

As on-ramps to the Internet, companies such as Comcast, Verizon and AT&T are privy to nearly everything we do online. This puts them in a position to piece together detailed profiles of their customers.

Last fall, the Federal Communications Commission ruled that if Internet service providers want to collect and sell personal information, like your browsing history, they needed to get your permission first -- that is, ask you to "opt-in" to their data-sharing programs.

Consumer advocates hailed the measure as a major victory for online privacy. The telecom industry howled, saying the rules were unfair because they applied only to ISPs and not web companies such as Google and Facebook.

Now Congress has weighed in, with both houses voting largely along party lines to revoke the opt-in provisions entirely. The President is expected to rubber stamp the deregulation.

