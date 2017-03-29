Democrats will soon get to test Trump at the ballot box

Story highlights Lawrence C. Levy: Suburbs are the purple parts of America, where elections are decided

Lawrence C. Levy is executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University and a former columnist and editorial writer at Newsday who has covered seven presidential elections. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) If the Democrats are to regain power in Washington, they'll need to start in the places that for decades have provided the decisive vote in presidential and congressional elections: the nation's suburbs.

Suburbanites are the largest yet least predictable voting bloc. Not only did they open the White House doors to Donald Trump , they also delivered the decisive margins in US House and Senate races that protected his party's congressional majority -- the key to realizing a conservative Republican agenda.

The April 18 special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District will be a litmus test of where the parties stand with swing suburbanites, in an area that reflects the demographic and social changes that have made many suburbs increasingly competitive.

Like suburbs through the nation, the 6th District for years was so reliably Republican that the last incumbent, Tom Price -- who gave up the seat to be Secretary of Health and Human Services -- once ran without opposition in 2004 and often won with 70% of the vote or more. The district produced Newt Gingrich, who led a short-lived "Republican Revolution" as a backlash to Bill Clinton in 1994 that nonetheless was a precursor to the party's current successes.

What the suburbs giveth one year, even one political season, its moderate, independent swing voters can take away in another. Republicans and Democrats have learned this the hard way over the years, often after winning big in a presidential year. And, as we're seeing in Georgia, well before the 2018 midterm elections, Republicans will receive a series of signs of what Trump's historically low approval rating -- and a sudden surge in Democratic activism -- may mean for their futures.