Story highlights New technologies are changing the way scent is captured and perfumes are made

Nick Gilbert is a writer & expert specializing in fragrance.

(CNN) Perfumery has always been an intricate science; much more effort goes into capturing a scent than those outside the industry might imagine.

Over the last two decades, chemists have used innovative new technology to add an even larger array of scents to the perfumer's palette, enabling them to create fragrances that have never been smelled before.

For thousands of years, scents came directly from nature. Resins were collected from trees and burned as offerings to the gods; aromatic flowers and herbs were steeped in oils to release their fragrance before being blended and worn.

After steam distillation -- the process of boiling petals and leaves and cooling the evaporated oil -- was perfected in the 11th century, little changed about the way perfumes were made until the industrial revolution of the Victorian age.