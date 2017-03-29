This is part of a series dedicated to Baselworld 2017. Cara Barrett is editor of online specialist watch magazine Hodinkee.

(CNN) Each year, just as the snow below the Swiss Alps starts to melt, over 120,000 people descend on a little town called Basel, for the world's largest watch and jewelry fair.

Collectors, journalists, retailers, and plain old watch geeks, all flock to Baselworld

All of them are packed in to a 1.5 million square foot arena filled with temporary luxury boutiques (where you can't actually buy anything) showcasing tons of the latest models.

Despite this edition being slightly quieter than previous years, there was still a lot to see and plenty of trends to be examined.

Trending timepieces