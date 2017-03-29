(CNN) For many people visiting Iceland, a trip to the steamy waters of the Blue Lagoon is the highlight.

Now that highlight could be about to get even better.

Because of its ever-growing popularity, a new luxury hotel is opening next to the lagoon's deep blue mineral-rich waters, allowing visitors to upgrade their experience to something a little more private.

Opening in fall of 2017, the 62-room Moss Hotel will give guests exclusive access to the attraction's reviving facilities. The expansion will also see the opening of a new dining room, the Moss Restaurant, and spa, known as Lava Cove.

The venue, according to the Blue Lagoon, was created in order to "erase the boundary between nature, wellness, hospitality, and affluence" through the "extraordinary powers of the geothermal seawater, the beauty of Blue Lagoon's volcanic surroundings, and the luxuries of world-class service."

Read More