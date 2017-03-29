Iceland's Blue Lagoon to get new luxury hotel
Blue Lagoon: A man-made series of pools filled with geothermal mineral water, the Blue Lagoon is one of the prime tourist destinations in Iceland. Now it's set to open a new luxury hotel.
Private pools: The expansion of Blue Lagoon will include an underground spa, a signature restaurant and 62 guest rooms.
Breaking boundaries: The folks at the Blue Lagoon say the expansion will attempt to "erase the boundary between nature, wellness, hospitality and affluence."
Icelandic eats: The Moss Restaurant aims to deliver a luxury dining experience with a menu based on Iceland's culinary traditions.
Steamy windows: The hotel's rooms will have views of the lagoon.
Hot facilities: As well as a spa using geothermally heated seawater, the Blue Lagoon also includes a sauna, steam room, waterfall, and in-water silica bar.
Perfect stopover: Located just 20 minutes from Keflavík International Airport and 50 minutes from Reykjavík, Blue Lagoon is conveniently placed for visitors.
Misty marvel: Created in 1976 as a byproduct of a a nearby geothermal power plant, the water in the lagoon is rich in minerals such as silica and sulfur.
Big bath: The Blue Lagoon covers an area of 8,700 square meters and holds nine million liters of geothermal water.
Light show: From the waters of the lagoon, visitors can see the Northern Lights when conditions are right.