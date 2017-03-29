Story highlights Video technology intervenes twice

(CNN) It's a sight often seen in tennis, rugby and cricket -- but not football.

When referee Felix Zwayer motioned the shape of a television with his hands to summon video technology in France's friendly against Spain, it offered a glimpse into the future of the game.

Twice a video assistant referee (VAR) was called upon on Tuesday in Paris, and twice France was the victim. First, Antoine Griezmann's headed goal was disallowed after an offside was spotted in the buildup, then Spain's Gerard Deulofeu, initially flagged offside, had his goal awarded after the referee consulted with an assistant stationed in a van outside the stadium.

France coach Didier Deschamps, whose side lost 2-0, had few complaints about the instrumental role technology played in the friendly match's outcome.

"If it is verified and it is fair, why not use it?" he told French TV channel TF1. "It changes our football a little. It is against us today but if we have to go through this it will be the same for everyone.