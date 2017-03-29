(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo has the looks, the medals and the money. And now even an airport -- in Madeira, where he was born -- has been renamed in his honor, with a new bust to boot also unveiled Wednesday of the Real Madrid star.

Eight months after the four-time world player of year held the Euro 2016 trophy aloft after Portugal's 1-0 win over France in Paris, the Aeroporto da Madeira in Funcal is now the "Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport."

Cristiano Ronaldo poses next to the bronze bust.

BBC presenter Dan Walker remarked the bust's appearance bore a striking resemblance to the former Republic of Ireland international striker Niall Quinn. Other wags opined the bust's image was more like ex-Liverpool Norwegian international defender John Arne Riise.

When you send the statue guy a picture of Niall Quinn instead of Cristiano Ronaldo #Awkward 😂 pic.twitter.com/0VR8qPskVF

Which prompted football writer Tom Williams to point out that when it came to statues Ronaldo has had "appalling luck."

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers pic.twitter.com/M74YEDng4c — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 29, 2017

Treasured son

The youngest child of a cook and municipal gardener, Ronaldo is the island of Madeira's most treasured son and family and friends were present at the airport to recognize the latest achievement of Portugal's all-time record scorer.

The Portuguese president Rebelo de Sousa was also in attendance Wednesday, praising the Real Madrid striker as "an example of excellence," despite political rumblings it was inappropriate to consign such a distinction to a sportsman.

"Thank you for being here in my honor," Ronaldo told reporters.

"Seeing my name being given to this airport is something very special. Everyone knows that I am proud of my country and especially my home city.

"Thank you very much to the president of the regional government Miguel Albuquerque for having had the courage to do it.

"My friend, I never asked for this, but I'm not a hypocrite, and I'm happy and honored."

The ceremony followed Portugal's first match on the island for 16 years --Ronaldo and co going down 3-2 to Sweden in a friendly Tuesday.