(CNN) As the United Kingdom formally begins the two-year process of leaving the European Union on Wednesday, what are newspapers elsewhere in Europe saying about Brexit?

While Brexit will impact on British citizens, it will also affect residents of the other 27 EU members -- not least some 3.2 million EU nationals currently living in Britain.

The front page of German newspaper Die Welt on Article 50 being triggered.

In Germany, the economic powerhouse of the European Union, newspaper Die Welt shows May waving from a paper boat made from the red, white and blue Union flag as the sun appears to set over the sea. "Farewell," the headline reads.

The front page of the Berliner Zeitung features a "letter to London."

The front page of the Berliner Zeitung features an image of a tattered UK flag set against the EU flag and a "Letter to London," which starts "Dear Theresa May!" It continues, "Great Britain is going to announce Brexit today. However not all is lost yet."

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung talks about a "painful divorce." Its copy reads: "No one knows what exactly this means and what will happen in the coming two years. However one thing is sure: it won't be a walk in the park. As is common when divorces are announced, it is all about money. Some Brits are concerned that Brussels could hurl back Margaret Thatcher's sentence, 'I want my money back.'"

