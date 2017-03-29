Breaking News

Brexit: How did we get here?

By Judith Vonberg, CNN

Updated 7:31 AM ET, Wed March 29, 2017

Brexit roadmap
(CNN)A letter was delivered to Brussels on Wednesday, and not just any letter. This one, signed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, has triggered Article 50 and officially kicked off the two-year Brexit process.

This is how we got here.

A vote is promised

  • In 2013, then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron promised a referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union if his party won the next general election.
    • In May 2015, Cameron's Conservatives won the election with an outright majority, paving the way for the Brexit vote the following year.
    The campaign begins

    Boris Johnson addressing supporters during a rally for the 'Vote Leave' campaign
    • The date for the referendum was set as June 23 and campaigning began. Cameron led the charge for Remain, arguing that "isolationism has never served this country well" and that leaving would be "genuinely a leap in the dark."
    • There were two separate Leave campaigns, one led by Cameron's colorful Conservative colleague Boris Johnson -- now the Foreign Secretary -- and the other by the equally colorful Nigel Farage, then-leader of the Euroskeptic, anti-immigration UK Independence Party. Immigration was the buzzword of both campaigns.

    The UK votes to leave

    • The results revealed stark geographical divisions -- London, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted convincingly to Remain, while England and Wales backed Leave.

    David Cameron resigns

    A new approach

    • Despite supporting Remain ahead of the referendum, May has taken a hard line on the UK's departure from the EU since becoming Prime Minister.
    • Earlier this year, May set out a 12-point plan for the process that included leaving the European Single Market, which allows goods, services and people to move freely through EU states -- something many Remainers (and some Leavers) had hoped would not happen.

    Article 50

    A Union flag flies near the The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament in London on February 1, 2017. British MPs are expected Wednesday to approve the first stage of a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start pulling Britain out of the European Union. Ahead of the vote, which was scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm (1900 GMT), MPs were debating the legislation which would allow the government to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, formally beginning two years of exit negotiations. / AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

    • On Wednesday, May's letter to European Council President Donald Tusk triggered Article 50, the blueprint that Britain and Brussels must follow to strike a deal on the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

    What happens next?