Lamar Odom is sober and full of regret

He said his daughter got him into rehab

(CNN) Lamar Odom knows he is lucky to be alive.

The former basketball player and reality star has given his first extensive interview since he collapsed in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Odom told Us Weekly he has a host of regrets, including cheating on former wife Khloe Kardashian.

"If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women," he said. "That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d--k in my pants."

