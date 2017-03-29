Story highlights Legend hinted in a tweet what he planned

He also gave a surprise performance at Disneyland Paris

(CNN) Commuters at London's St. Pancras Station were more than just "Ordinary People" Wednesday morning.

They were concert goers thanks to a surprise performance by singer John Legend.

The Grammy-winning artist kicked it all off when he tweeted that he would be arriving at the railway station via the Eurostar and asking if they still had a piano.

Arriving at London @StPancrasInt on @EurostarUK. Do they still have that piano there? — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 29, 2017

Legend is kicking off a world tour in Miami in May which will be coming to London in September.

After arriving at the station, the singer proceeded to play a 10-minute set of some of his biggest hits including "Ordinary People" and "All of Me" which he famously wrote for his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

