Jessica Chastain on blurring gender boundaries

"The Zookeeper's Wife" debuts in theaters March 31

(CNN) Jessica Chastain likes acting in a time when gender is being redefined.

"I think every woman is a strong woman. I think that in the past, we've connected strength, leadership, ambition, power, as masculine traits," Chastain told CNN in an interview for her upcoming film "The Zookeeper's Wife." "We've connected compassion and emotion and kindness and softness as feminine traits. The great thing about today is the boundaries are being blurred."

Chastain said she embraced the mix of gentility and power in her role as Antonina Żabińska in the film, based on the true story of a husband and wife who helped people escape the Holocaust in Warsaw, Poland during World War II.

"It was a great responsibility to play this character. I definitely felt the weight of history. I felt the weight of the family," Chastain said. "There are incredible examples of women in history who have created paths that we walk on today. Antonina is an example."

Chastain credits the women in her family for her success.

