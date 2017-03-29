George Clooney is ready for fatherhood

Story highlights Clooney and his wife are expecting twins

(CNN) George Clooney seems like he's on soon-to-be-daddy tour.

While in Las Vegas at CinemaCon to promote his new film "Suburbicon," which Clooney directed, he also made time to talk about his growing family with wife Amal.

The first time father told Extra his "amazing" wife is doing well.

"I don't have anything to do" he said. "There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff."

