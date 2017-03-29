George Clooney is ready for fatherhood

Story highlights
(CNN)George Clooney seems like he's on soon-to-be-daddy tour.
While in Las Vegas at CinemaCon to promote his new film "Suburbicon," which Clooney directed, he also made time to talk about his growing family with wife Amal.
The first time father told Extra his "amazing" wife is doing well.
"I don't have anything to do" he said. "There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff."
Clooney told E! he couldn't be more excited.
"I didn't know that we'd have kids," he said. "I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step."
Clooney said the couple is shying away from picking names for the twins prior to their birth.
"Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes ... whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that," he said. "That guy's a prime minister ... Can't name her Susan. 'You remember your Aunt Susan?'"
There are at least two names that have already been shot down.
"My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," Clooney joked to Entertainment Tonight. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."
Casamigos is the name of Clooney's tequila company.