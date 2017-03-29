'Daily Show' launching Trump tweet library

Story highlights The "library" will open in June

Meanwhile a robot is burning Trump's tweets

(CNN) President Donald Trump is getting a "presidential library" courtesy "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

"The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library" is being billed by Comedy Central as "the first of its kind, showcasing our Commander in Chief's preferred vessel for communicating with the public, his Twitter feed."

Comedy Central insists this is not a joke and the library will be located in New York City where it will be free and open to the public.

But judging by how yuge-ly they are selling it, perspective visitors probably shouldn't get their hopes up that it will be like traditional presidential libraries.