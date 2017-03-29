Story highlights PwC will continue as accountants for the Oscars

The Academy says it has implemented additional protocols

(CNN) The board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted to retain the services of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, despite the best picture mix up at the Oscars in February.

The 54-person board voted Tuesday to keep PwC, which has handled the ballots for the Academy Awards for 83 years.

The firm took "full responsibility" for handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope, which led to the wrong winner being announced.

Calling the error "unacceptable," the Academy shared in a letter to its members that it has conducted a thorough inquiry into what went wrong.

"After a thorough review, including an extensive presentation of revised protocols and ambitious controls, the Board has decided to continue working with PwC," the letter read.

